Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 8,089 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $14,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $126.19. 94,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,438. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.10. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

