Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.06 and last traded at $105.06. Approximately 165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.16.

About Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

