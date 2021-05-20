Sarah Dunn Sells 14,759 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TPR opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.