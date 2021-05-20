Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $141.47 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,187 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,954 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,382 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,647,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,747,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $76.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

