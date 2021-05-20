Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Matrix Trust Co’s 10th Largest Position

Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $16,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.06. 9,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,646. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $62.63.

