Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAIC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

NYSE SAIC opened at $86.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.96. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,586,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,251,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,181 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 421,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after purchasing an additional 202,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

