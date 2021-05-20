Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 2,868 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 158,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,758,000 after buying an additional 61,170 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE TRI opened at $93.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.