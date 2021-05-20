Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 211.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,661 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 105,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 159,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 117,403 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77.

