Scotia Capital Inc. Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,213 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,405 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in The Boeing by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 305,280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $77,760,000 after buying an additional 99,401 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA stock opened at $224.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.49. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $131.31 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.04.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

