Scotia Capital Inc. Has $14.48 Million Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.18% of Berry Global Group worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 30,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 80,969 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $69.54 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

