Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $563.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $542.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,131.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $678.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $675.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

