Scotiabank Increases Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.25

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CS. TD Securities upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.65 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.74.

CS opened at C$5.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.34. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.64.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,689.80. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$569,682.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 986,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,388,700.62. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,357,636 shares of company stock worth $6,679,609.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

