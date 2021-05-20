Scotiabank Raises Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APR.UN. TD Securities upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.65.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$12.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$489.50 million and a P/E ratio of 17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.13. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$7.93 and a 12-month high of C$12.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is 112.45%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

