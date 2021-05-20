Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Sells $48,747.30 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.67. The stock had a trading volume of 785,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,481. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Seagen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Seagen by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagen by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

