Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Cut to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of SEEL opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.60.
About Seelos Therapeutics
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
