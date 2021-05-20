Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Cut to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SEEL opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

