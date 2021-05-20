Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $63.73 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,990 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.3% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $63,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $161.11 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $88.72 and a 1 year high of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.39 and its 200-day moving average is $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $487.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

