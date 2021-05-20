Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) versus Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Critical Review

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Cognyte Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 62.7% of Cognyte Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cognyte Software and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognyte Software N/A N/A N/A Semler Scientific 32.08% 67.38% 52.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cognyte Software and Semler Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognyte Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Semler Scientific $32.77 million 21.92 $15.08 million $1.88 56.81

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Cognyte Software.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cognyte Software and Semler Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognyte Software 0 0 4 0 3.00 Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cognyte Software currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.05%. Semler Scientific has a consensus target price of $125.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.51%. Given Cognyte Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cognyte Software is more favorable than Semler Scientific.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions. The company's end-users for its solutions include data analysts, investigation managers, security operating centers operators, and field unit teams. It also provides customer support, professional, and integration services. The company serves national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. As of February 1, 2021, Cognyte Software Ltd. operates independently of Verint Systems Inc.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. Its products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. The company offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

