Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) is NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 357.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Shaw Communications comprises approximately 6.7% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $16,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,359,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,013 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,014 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,288,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,218,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,322 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 17.0% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,269,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,028,000 after purchasing an additional 766,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJR stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.71. 3,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,586. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

