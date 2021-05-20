Shivom (OMX) Market Capitalization Tops $396,468.06

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 20th. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. One Shivom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00075604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00019163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $491.27 or 0.01178529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.46 or 0.09860667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00101139 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Coinsuper, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

