ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $318,920.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $318,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,860 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SWAV stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,738. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $169.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.05.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 159,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,721,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after buying an additional 241,483 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,736,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

