Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.62 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS.

SCVL stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.39. 9,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,481. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $66.28. The company has a market capitalization of $912.60 million, a P/E ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCVL. TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

