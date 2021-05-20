ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to Buy

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was upgraded by Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SSTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

SSTI opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.72 million, a P/E ratio of 178.26, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $40,826.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $372,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,088,926.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,014 shares of company stock worth $3,027,764. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 769,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,015,000 after acquiring an additional 193,501 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after acquiring an additional 84,672 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 68.4% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

