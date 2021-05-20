Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

SMEGF stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

