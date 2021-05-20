Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.48.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

SIA stock opened at C$16.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.62. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$8.85 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.83.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$168.83 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is -528.81%.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total value of C$57,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,742,219.15. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,180.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.