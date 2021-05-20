Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 573 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,273,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,688,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.54. 10,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,072. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.04 and its 200-day moving average is $157.39. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52 week low of $103.07 and a 52 week high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

