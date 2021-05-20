Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 195.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,082 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $15,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after purchasing an additional 658,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.65. 41,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,455. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

