Sigma Planning Corp Buys 7,001 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $21,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.93. 66,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.38 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

