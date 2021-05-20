Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 2,272.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,167 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.56% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BLOK traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,173. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.