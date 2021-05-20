Sigma Planning Corp Has $13.68 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 1,806.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475,217 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $13,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,771,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after purchasing an additional 675,441 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after purchasing an additional 607,436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,711,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 989,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,244,000 after purchasing an additional 372,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after acquiring an additional 339,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,109. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.