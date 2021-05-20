Signature Bank Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $12.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $12.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.72.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

SBNY stock opened at $235.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

