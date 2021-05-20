Signaturefd LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 48.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $66.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.