Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 1,119.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

IUSB stock opened at $52.84 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.