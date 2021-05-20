Signify Wealth Acquires 111 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Signify Wealth grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.4% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Tesla were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $572.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,131.45, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $678.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $675.89. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

