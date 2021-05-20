Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on the stock.

LON:SLN traded up GBX 7.96 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 624.96 ($8.17). The company had a trading volume of 95,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,946. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 668 ($8.73). The firm has a market cap of £558.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 579.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 534.22.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

