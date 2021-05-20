Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.53. 405,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,582. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $146.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

