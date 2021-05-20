Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,423. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $440.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.64 and a 200-day moving average of $213.33.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

