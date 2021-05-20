Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,838,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 40,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the period.

VT traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $101.00. 21,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,367. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

