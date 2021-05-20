Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

IFRA opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.