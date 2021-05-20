Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $737,000 Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC owned approximately 0.06% of nLIGHT worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in nLIGHT by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,848 shares of company stock valued at $590,646. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $28.50 on Thursday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.