Sittner & Nelson LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $2,448,000. Terry L. Blaker increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $385.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $383.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

