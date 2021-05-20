Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 197 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,198,000 after acquiring an additional 287,193 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CSX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,642,000 after acquiring an additional 255,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CSX by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $98.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $93.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

