Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVKEF opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.