SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SkyWater Technology’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $22.42.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

