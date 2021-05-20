SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$28.25 to C$33.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 2112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

