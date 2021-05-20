SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.00.

Shares of SNC opened at C$33.62 on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$17.50 and a 52 week high of C$33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.83.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

