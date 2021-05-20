SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at TD Securities

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised SNC-Lavalin Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.22.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $27.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.