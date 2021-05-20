SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.50 to $33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.22.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

