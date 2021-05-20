So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Announces Earnings Results

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

NASDAQ:SY remained flat at $$8.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 582,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,589. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $937.87 million, a P/E ratio of 216.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SY shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.