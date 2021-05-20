Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLOIY opened at $89.85 on Thursday. Soitec has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.06.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

