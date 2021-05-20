Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS SLOIY opened at $89.85 on Thursday. Soitec has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.06.
Soitec Company Profile
