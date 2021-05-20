Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

Shares of SLGL opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $209.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 273.92% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

